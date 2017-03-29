Alibaba-backed Lazada partners with Unilever to capture Southeast Asia's online retail growth

Southeast Asia's dominant e-commerce player, Lazada, has joined hands with Unilever in hopes of grabbing a bigger slice of the region's online retail market in fast-moving consumer goods that is projected to reach $25 billion by 2020.

As part of the deal, the two companies will work closely together on supply chain, fulfillment, data, marketing, social commerce and talent development to grow their business' reach in the region.

"The goal is to find better ways to address the exploding middle class across Southeast Asia and communicate directly with them," Maximilian Bittner, Lazada Group's CEO told CNBC about the partnership.

Lazada's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) product category grew by 181-percent in 2016 over 2015, making it the platform's strongest growth category. The Alibaba-backed company sells 39 million products across Southeast Asia, including electronics, home products and fashion.