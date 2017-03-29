    ×

    Lululemon shares crater on weak outlook

    Pedestrians pass by a Lululemon store.
    Shares of Lululemon tumbled 17 percent after hours Wednesday, as investors overlooked the company's fiscal fourth-quarter sales and earnings growth to focus on its soft outlook for the current three-month period.

    The company expects to earn between 25 cents and 27 cents a share during the quarter, well below Wall Street's consensus forecast of 39 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters.

    Lululemon's sales outlook also fell short of analysts' expectations, at between $510 million and $515 million. Wall Street had been expecting sales of $552.3 million during the quarter.

    Analysts were more focused on Lululemon's outlook than its fourth-quarter results, which it had already pre-announced.

    "Although we've had a slow start to 2017, our teams are passionately committed to delivering on our robust plans across product innovation, digital, North America and international as we realize our ambitious vision for the future," CEO Laurent Potdevin said in a statement.

    Lululemon recorded revenue of $790 million during the fiscal fourth quarter, compared with Wall Street's expectation of $783.6 million. Adjusted earnings of $1 a share came in slightly below the consensus forecast of $1.01 a share.

    One year ago, Lululemon earned 85 cents a share on $704.3 million in sales.

    Lululemon's comparable sales increased 7 percent, topping the 5.4 percent growth estimate provided by FactSet. However, it expects that metric to slow considerably in the current quarter, and decrease by a low-single digit percentage.

    Shares of Lululemon are up more than 8 percent over the past year.


