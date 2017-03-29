Mark Cuban promises the hoverboards he's launching on Kickstarter won't blow up

The hoverboard craze a couple years ago crashed and burned. Literally: Hoverboards exploded and caught fire. Authorities seized them by the thousands for being unsafe. Airlines banned them from planes.

And that's why billionaire tech investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban is moving in. He says he can meet demand while creating a product that won't spontaneously combust. And, Cuban says, his boards will be made in the U.S.A.

"Everyone else uses Chinese manufacturers," Cuban tells CNBC. "We completely redesigned the boards using our own IP and will make the boards in the States."