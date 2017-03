A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are a bit lower this morning after yesterday's rally. We get February pending home sales data this morning.

BREXIT LATEST

-British Prime Minister Theresa May has signed the papers to trigger the Article 50 rule and begin the UK's exit from the European Union.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are up to the $48 a barrel level.