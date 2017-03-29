Nearly two dozen end up in hospital after chemical leak at Kellogg headquarters

Twenty-three people were hospitalized on Wednesday after a chemical leak at the headquarters of cereal maker Kellogg, according to a report from Wood TV.

The company evacuated employees from the north tower at 1 Kellogg Square in Battle Creek,Michigan, once the suspected Freon leak was noticed.

"We had a refrigerant leak at our headquarters building this morning," a representative for Kellogg said, according to Wood TV. "The leak has been stopped and we are cooperating with authorities to ensure it is safe to return to the building."

Officials believe the location will be cleared by Wednesday afternoon, according to Wood TV.

