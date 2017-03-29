On Brexit day, Wall Street meanders after Tuesday's powerful rally

To expand his real estate developments over the years, Trump, his company, and partners repeatedly turned to wealthy Russians and oligarchs, several allegedly connected to organized crime, according to the USA Today.



A bank in Cyprus investigated accounts associated with President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, for possible money laundering, NBC News reports.



Records indicate Manafort, under scrutiny for ties to a Russian oligarch close to Vladimir Putin, bought New York City real estate, some of the deals appeared to be all-cash. (NBC News)



The House followed the Senate and sent to Trump's desk a resolution overturning an Obama-era FCC rule requiring internet providers to get customer permission to share browsing history. (The Verge)



Trump's nominee to lead the FDA plans to recuse himself for a year from agency decisions on more than 20 companies, due to his work in recent years as a medical entrepreneur. (WSJ)



Stung by Trump's victory, the DNC's new chairman has launched a major reorganization, asking that resignation letters from all current staffers be submitted by next month. (NBC News)

Trump is finally using an iPhone, despite once calling for a boycott of Apple's, after security concerns were raised over the Android handset he was reportedly using. (CNBC)

After the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, Samsung is under pressure to deliver the goods and restore trust as it launches its latest smartphone model, the Galaxy S8, today in New York. (CNBC)

Wells Fargo (WFC) has agreed to pay $110 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over the sales practice scandal that saw employees open some two million accounts for unsuspecting customers. (AP)



BlackRock (BLK), the world's biggest money manager, is overhauling its active management business by cutting jobs, slashing fees, and increasing its use of computers to pick stocks. (Reuters)



Regeneron and Sanofi said they would charge $37,000 annually in the U.S. for their newly approved eczema drug, a price reached after months of negotiations with pharmacy-benefit managers. (WSJ)

