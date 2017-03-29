Real estate mogul: This is the biggest mistake house-flippers make

While it's fun to admire the final product of a successful house flip, it's also easy to forget that developing properties is complicated.

As real estate mogul Sean Conlon told CNBC Wednesday morning on Squawk Box, "Murphy's Law tends to dictate home rehabbing: If it can go wrong, it will, and it generally does."

In the same interview, Conlon, who made his millions selling real estate and now hosts CNBC's "The Deed: Chicago," shared the biggest mistake first-time property flippers make: not double-checking everything they do.