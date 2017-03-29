Samsung launches the Galaxy S8 with its own Apple Siri rival called Bixby





Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S8 on Wednesday, its latest flagship smartphone boasting a new voice assistant and larger display as the technology titan looks to steal a march on Apple and regain ground after the embarrassing Note 7 saga.

The device comes in two models with different screen sizes - the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus.

Some of the key features of the device include a so-called "infinity display", giving the device a bezel-less curved edge and a 12 megapixel back camera. For the top five features, click here. CNBC also got hands-on time with the product.

"The high-end big phone market is growing and we had a challenge of as you mentioned, people getting a bit tired of renewing their phone with the same design. So we decided to take a big step forward and change the design," Jean-Daniel Ayme, Samsung's corporate vice president for mobile in Europe, told CNBC in an interview.

The Galaxy S8 is potentially one of Samsung's most important device launches of recent times as it faces stiff competition from the likes of Apple and Huawei, a maturing smartphone market, and seeks to make the Note 7 episode - in which it was forced to recall and discontinue the smartphone because they were catching fire - a distant memory.