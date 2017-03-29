Schiff calls out Nunes as tensions escalate over House Russia probe

Tensions kept rising over the House Intelligence Committee's Russia probe Wednesday as the panel's top bipartisan officials questioned their counterparts' actions.

Democratic ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff slammed embattled Republican chairman Rep. Devin Nunes for the second straight day over the cancellation of a public hearing that was set to feature testimony from former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, ex-CIA Director John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

In a tweet, the California Democrat questioned what the "holdup" was after the White House denied reports Tuesday that it tried to stop Yates from testifying.

Also on Wednesday, Nunes told NBC News that "it appears like the Democrats aren't really serious" about the probe. The California Republican said "we're going to do an investigation with our without" Democrats.

Their statements mark the latest increase in partisan tensions over the investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election, including possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow. Some Democrats have accused Nunes of trying to undermine the probe's independence from the White House and called on him to recuse himself from it.

Nunes has not signaled he will distance himself from the probe, and House Speaker Paul Ryan has expressed confidence in him. Still, it remains to be seen how the investigation will proceed amid Schiff and Nunes' public statements.

Nunes canceled the public Russia hearing on Friday. It was originally set for Tuesday, and Yates had planned to testify. Both Nunes and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer denied that the White House had any influence on the decision to cancel the hearing.

Yates in January warned the White House that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn could be vulnerable to blackmail after he made incorrect statements about his contacts with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S. Flynn resigned in February, which the White House said was due to the contradictory statements he made to Vice President Mike Pence.

President Donald Trump fired Yates after she told Justice Department lawyers not to defend Trump's first executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Schiff called on Monday for Nunes to recuse himself from "any investigation" into Trump's campaign and transition team. Nunes admitted that he met with an unidentified source on the White House grounds to review intelligence reports ahead of his claim that Trump transition members' communications were "incidentally" swept up by U.S. intelligence officials.