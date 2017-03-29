Why this self-made millionaire carries a waiter's pad and says you should too

Self-made millionaire James Altucher is in the business of reinvention. The 49-year-old, who has been married and divorced twice, has launched almost 20 companies and a hedge fund. He has had $15 million in his bank account, and he has had $143.

He writes candidly about the process of starting over on his blog and in his book, "Reinvent Yourself." And, he says, one of the favorite life hacks is writing on waiter's pads.

First, a waiter's pad helps you stand out in meetings, he says. It's a conversation starter.