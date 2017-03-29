In the final weeks to file your 2016 taxes, it's hard to keep track of all the deductions and credits that could lower your tab — particularly those that are less straightforward (but still perfectly legal).

For example, if you let a friend crash on your couch or lost big in Las Vegas, you may be able to factor that in for what you owe to Uncle Sam.

For those who want to think outside the box, here are some of the more unusual tax deductions and credits that could decrease your taxes or increase your refund.