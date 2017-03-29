These twin lacrosse fanatics turned $6,000 into a global business

When Greg Kenneally, now 27, became the expert on lacrosse stick maintenance during his college years, few could imagine he was shaping his own career path.

Back in 2011, Greg and his twin brother, Mike, were accounting majors in their senior year at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania. Both were on the lacrosse team.

As the team's "stick doctor," Greg would dye and string lacrosse sticks for friends. Eventually, his client base grew such that he would sell his work on eBay.

The turning point was when he created a waterproof wax-coated lacrosse mesh that year.