Trump and House tax plans have one thing in common: They likely hit nonprofits hard

Gifts of more than $100 million or more totaled at least $3.3 billion in 2015, according to Giving USA's annual report.

If the tax incentive goes away, people will still undoubtedly give to charity, said Alex Brill, research fellow at AEI who published the findings. The AEI model accounts for it. But gifts from wealthy donors could decrease significantly.

"There's consensus that the tax break definitely matters. People are always going to quibble about the exact magnitude of the impact," Brill said, citing end- of- the- year giving as one example.

Source: Network for Good

December 29, 30, and 31 accounted for 11 percent of the year's total online giving last year, according to The Network for Good's Digital Giving Index, which breaks down donations to more than 40,000 nonprofits. December 31 was the biggest "giving day."

December giving makes up about 30 percent of annual donations, according to the data.

Dara Royer, chief development and marketing officer at nonprofit Mercy Corps relies heavily on year-end donations. The Oregon-based humanitarian aid organization, which employs 5,000 people, raises up to 40 percent of total revenue for the year during the months of October to December.

"It's certainly the season of giving, but tax incentives are most likely a factor as well," said Royer, adding that Mercy Corps had not yet planned for a downturn in giving based on tax reform.

Karen Beavor, CEO of the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, said there's no doubt kindness is an incentive. But tax incentives are a much-needed boost to the already strapped sector.

"Yes, people's goodwill and thoughtfulness around what they want to individually contribute to in their community matters," said Beavor, whose organization serves about 3,500 nonprofits in Georgia. "But I can tell you, when you get to filling out your tax forms, it's a strong motivator."