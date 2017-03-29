Stocks mixed after UK starts Brexit process; utilities lag

U.S. stocks traded mixed Wednesday as investors digested the start of the United Kingdom's divorce from the European Union.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 40 points at the open, with UnitedHealth contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 declined 0.1 percent, with utilities lagging. The Nasdaq traded 0.1 percent higher.

Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the official letter triggering Article 50 to European Council President Donald Tusk. This commences the country's two-year exit process from the trading bloc.

"I don't think the market sees Brexit as a positive or a negative right now because there is no historical precedent," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "I think the market had been expecting the triggering of Article 50 since way back last year, so I don't think there was any surprise."

Stock futures in the U.S. held mostly flat, but the British pound gyrated against the dollar. Sterling held around $1.242 in early trade ET, down 0.25 percent.

Investors in Europe also contended with news out of the European Central Bank. Reuters reported, citing sources, that the central bank was wary of pushing a fresh policy message amid concerns of a yield surge.