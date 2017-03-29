Stocks mixed after UK starts Brexit process; utilities lag

    ×

    U.S. stocks traded mixed Wednesday as investors digested the start of the United Kingdom's divorce from the European Union.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 40 points at the open, with UnitedHealth contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 declined 0.1 percent, with utilities lagging. The Nasdaq traded 0.1 percent higher.

    Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the official letter triggering Article 50 to European Council President Donald Tusk. This commences the country's two-year exit process from the trading bloc.

    "I don't think the market sees Brexit as a positive or a negative right now because there is no historical precedent," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "I think the market had been expecting the triggering of Article 50 since way back last year, so I don't think there was any surprise."

    Stock futures in the U.S. held mostly flat, but the British pound gyrated against the dollar. Sterling held around $1.242 in early trade ET, down 0.25 percent.

    Investors in Europe also contended with news out of the European Central Bank. Reuters reported, citing sources, that the central bank was wary of pushing a fresh policy message amid concerns of a yield surge.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    Yields in the region and in the U.S. fell. The U.S. 10-year note yield slipped to around 2.39 percent, while the 10-year German bund yielded 0.352 percent.

    "What the ECB wants to do is prepare the market for the fact that tapering may not happen that soon as it is expecting," said Naeem Aslam, chief market strategist at Think Markets. "They are right to do so because we do not know what the aftermath of Brexit will be."

    European equities held slightly higher, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index rising 0.04 percent.

    U.S. equities rallied on Tuesday, on the back of strong consumer confidence data while worries about the Trump administration's ability to push through key reforms dissipated.

    "Yesterday's knock-your-socks-off Consumer Confidence numbers bode well for the upcoming earnings season. The rally has persisted in large part as a consequence of anticipated upward momentum for the economy," said Jeremy Klein, chief market analyst at FBN Securities.

    In economic news, weekly mortgage applications held flat. Pending home sales data are due at 10 a.m. ET.

    On tap this week:

    Wednesday

    11:30 a.m. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren
    1:15 p.m. San Francisco Fed President John Williams

    Thursday

    8:30 a.m. Jobless
    8:30 a.m. Q4 Real GDP
    9:45 a.m. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester
    11:00 a.m. Dallas Fed's Kaplan
    11:15 a.m. San Francisco Fed's Williams
    4:30 p.m. New York Fed President William Dudley

    Friday

    8:30 a.m. Personal income
    8:30 a.m. Consumer spending
    8:30 a.m. Core PCE prices
    9:45 a.m. Chicago PMI
    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment
    10:00 a.m. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari
    10:30 a.m. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard

