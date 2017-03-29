US Treasurys edge lower as investors await economic data, auctions

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday morning as investors eyed fresh economic data and Treasury auctions.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.4106 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0182 percent.
U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday morning as investors eyed fresh economic data and Treasury auctions.
On the data front, pending home sales for February will be released at around 10 a.m ET.
Wednesday will also see Treasury auctions of $28 billion in seven-year notes and $13 billion in two-year FRNs (floating rate notes).
In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.71 a barrel on Wednesday morning, up 0.74 percent, while U.S. crude was around $48.71 a barrel, up 0.72 percent.
Oil prices extended gains from the previous session as investors expectations lifted that OPEC-led production cuts could continue into the second half of 2017.