US Treasurys edge lower as investors await economic data, auctions

On the data front, pending home sales for February will be released at around 10 a.m ET.

Wednesday will also see Treasury auctions of $28 billion in seven-year notes and $13 billion in two-year FRNs (floating rate notes).



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.71 a barrel on Wednesday morning, up 0.74 percent, while U.S. crude was around $48.71 a barrel, up 0.72 percent.

Oil prices extended gains from the previous session as investors expectations lifted that OPEC-led production cuts could continue into the second half of 2017.