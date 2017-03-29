Karma is a ... well, you know.

The big news on Wall Street today is BlackRock's decision to cut jobs and lower fees, and making that possible mostly by relying more on computers to pick stocks.

Whoa, that sounds familiar, doesn't it? Isn't the move toward automation exactly what all those Wall Street experts have told us is the real reason for the loss of manufacturing and many service jobs in America these days? And haven't they scoffed at President Donald Trump and his supporters every time they tried to blame those losses on trade deals and outsourcing?