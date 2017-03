When you can buy a front door from Home Depot for $187, it may seem extravagant to spend $16,500.

But real estate mogul Sean Conlon says a door can be $16,500 well spent.

In the debut episode of CNBC's "The Deed: Chicago," Conlon helps a completely overwhelmed novice house-flipper rescue a mismanaged renovation project. And when it comes time to pick a front door for the Chicago townhome, Conlon agrees with the decision to spend five figures.