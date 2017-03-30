To hear InHerSight founder Ursula Mead explain it, talk is cheap. But data can make a difference.
In 2013, while still vice president for premium memberships at The Motley Fool, Mead began working on the idea of a datacentric platform that could address — and potentially change — the challenges women still encounter when looking to find a job or move up in their companies.
What emerged is InHerSight, an online platform that lets women anonymously rate their current or former employers on 15 metrics, such as management opportunities, maternity leave, salaries and ability to telecommute. Based on the feedback, companies are given a score from one to five stars. Today the company claims that more than 200,000 women have used InHerSight to rate 31,000 companies in the United States, including Coca-Cola, Amazon and Google, or get matched to companies that have what they're looking for.
At a time when gender inequality is being addressed on a global scale — Iceland recently became the first country to introduce legislation requiring employers to prove they are paying men and women equally — InHerSight lets women speak out about specific companies and the changes still needed to level the field.