InHerSight makes money by charging companies a fee for listing job openings on the site, starting at $299 for five listings a month. Women who rate companies or use the site to find a job don't pay anything. Mead sees a bigger opportunity down the road for companies to purchase InHerSight's analytics in order to get a better read on what they should be offering women and how they stack up against other companies. "Recruiting and analytics are the two big buckets for revenue that we see going forward," Mead says.

While other companies, like Glassdoor and Indeed, also allow users to rate workplaces on a variety of measures, Mead says InHerSight is the only one that looks specifically at the experience of women. A further differentiator, she claims, is the fact that the platform considers only the things that a company can control. "We're not asking, 'Would you recommend this company to a friend?' It's very hard for an employer to have any influence on that," she explains. "We only want to be scoring and measuring companies on things that they can affect and things that can lead to gender equality at work."

Mead is quick to point out, however, that a company that might look good on paper — generous parental leave, for instance — could, in fact, not be so family-friendly if women report that they're pressured to cut their leaves short or don't see a clear path to senior positions. That's why a company such as Amazon can get a fairly high score of 3.5 out of 5 for maternity and adoptee leave, but just a 2.5 when it comes to women's representation in top leadership. Wrote one woman about her experience at Amazon: "Great benefits, excellent parental leave, great people to work with, very diverse. Not a lot of women in leadership roles, though."