After-hours buzz: ZBRA, WEN & EOG

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Shares of Zebra ticked up 1 percent during extended trading following news of coverage initiated at Needham & Company LLC with a "buy" rating and a price target of $102.

Shares of Wendy's dipped more than 1 percent during after-hours following news of rival McDonald's announcing that it will start using fresh beef for its Quarter Pounder burgers.



EOG Resources shares ticked up 1 percent during extended-trading after UBS raised its rating to "buy" from "neutral" and its price target to $109 from $106, citing that sector share weakness brings an opportunity to buy quality at a good price.

