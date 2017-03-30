After-hours buzz: ZBRA, WEN & EOG

    ×

    A trader looks at screens while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 27, 2017.

    Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

    Shares of Zebra ticked up 1 percent during extended trading following news of coverage initiated at Needham & Company LLC with a "buy" rating and a price target of $102.

    Shares of Wendy's dipped more than 1 percent during after-hours following news of rival McDonald's announcing that it will start using fresh beef for its Quarter Pounder burgers.

    EOG Resources shares ticked up 1 percent during extended-trading after UBS raised its rating to "buy" from "neutral" and its price target to $109 from $106, citing that sector share weakness brings an opportunity to buy quality at a good price.

