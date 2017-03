CFRA told clients the market may decline this summer as Wall Street reduces its corporate earnings estimates in the coming months.



The S&P 500 is up 10 percent since the Nov. 8 election through Wednesday.



"Our concern is that the earnings estimates move lower, and not higher near term, which could be a challenge for the market during the seasonally soft summer months (frequently referred to as the 'sell in May' period)," investment strategist Lindsey Bell wrote in a note to clients Thursday.