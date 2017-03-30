    ×

    Asia traded sideways on the last day of March, as investors digested a mixed set of Japanese economic data and weaker South Korean factory output figures.

    Down Under, the ASX 200 was down 0.16 percent.

    Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.54 percent in morning trade, supported by a weaker yen.

    Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in February year-on-year, marking the fastest growth in nearly two years. But household spending fell 3.8 percent in February from a year earlier, missing estimates for a 1.7 percent fall. Meanwhile, Japan's February jobless rate declined to 2.8 percent, its lowest rate since June 1994, and marked an improvement in the labor market.

    In South Korea, the Kospi was down 0.07 percent, after the country's February factory output fell 3.4 percent from the previous month, the worst in over 8 years. A Reuters poll had expected industrial output for last month to be flat.

    China's official March manufacturing and non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index are also on tap.

    U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursdays, led by financials and energy stocks, after U.S. fourth-quarter gross domestic product was revised up to a growth of 2.1 percent year-on-year, higher than the initial estimate of 1.9 percent.

    The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 0.33 percent at 20,728.49, the S&P 500 added 0.29 percent to finish at 2,368.06 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3 percent to post a record close at 5,91434.

    During Asian trade, Brent crude slipped 0.25 percent to $52.83 a barrel and U.S. crude dipped 0.18 percent to $50.26.

    Oil prices surged to their highest in three weeks on Thursday U.S. time after Kuwait Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouq said his country was in support of extending the OPEC production cut deal.

    The dollar was stronger at 100.49 against a basket of currencies at 8:13 am HK/SIN, higher compared to levels of around 99 earlier this week. The dollar/yen stood at 111.77, while the Australian dollar fetched $0.7644.


