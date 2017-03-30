Asia traded sideways on the last day of March, as investors digested a mixed set of Japanese economic data and weaker South Korean factory output figures.

Down Under, the ASX 200 was down 0.16 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.54 percent in morning trade, supported by a weaker yen.

Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in February year-on-year, marking the fastest growth in nearly two years. But household spending fell 3.8 percent in February from a year earlier, missing estimates for a 1.7 percent fall. Meanwhile, Japan's February jobless rate declined to 2.8 percent, its lowest rate since June 1994, and marked an improvement in the labor market.

In South Korea, the Kospi was down 0.07 percent, after the country's February factory output fell 3.4 percent from the previous month, the worst in over 8 years. A Reuters poll had expected industrial output for last month to be flat.

China's official March manufacturing and non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index are also on tap.