Even though sales might be improving at Chipotle Mexican Grill, which experienced an E. coli outbreak last year, don't expect high profit margins from the restaurant chain anytime soon, one analyst warned CNBC.



Chipotle is struggling to bring back what used to be one of its most influential customers: the millennial mom, Morningstar restaurant analyst R.J. Hottovy said Thursday on "Power Lunch."

"[The moms] have found other options in the fast-casual space — healthier options, and lots of these are private players," Hottovy said.



Analytics firm Fishbowl recently published its annual list of emerging brands to watch in the restaurant space, which included publicly traded Shake Shack but also many other options like salad chain Sweetgreen and Mediterranean-focused Cava Grill.

And don't forget Panera Bread, which has become famous for its rebranding strategy of late and ditching of artificial ingredients.

