Cramer Remix: This could be the kiss of death for Apple   

Despite its ability to evade short-sellers on its skyrocket up, Jim Cramer said investors should wait to buy Apple's stock because of analysts using one word to describe its next phone release: supercycle.

"That's been the kiss of death for the last two supercycles, the coal super cycle in 2011 and the fracking sand supercycle in 2014, both being called right before coal and then oil collapsed," the "Mad Money" host said. "I hate the term. It creates ridiculous expectations."

For now, the Apple shorts have been stifled as the stock held up even with Samsung's S8 release. But Cramer said to watch for reviews of Apple's next phone if you're itching for the next short opportunity.

"If you were ever going to short Apple, you'd have to wait until the real Apple bar-raisers express their disappointment in the eighth iteration. And they will, believe me. We just don't know from what level," Cramer said.