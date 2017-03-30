Early movers: LULU, TM, COP, BSX, VFC, GE, SNV, LMT, BAC & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Lululemon — The yoga wear maker's stock is getting slammed after an earnings miss and a weak forecast. Lululemon fell a penny a share short of forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of $1 per share, and its current-quarter guidance of 25 to 27 cents per share falls well short of the 39 cents consensus estimate. The company said its spring clothing isn't bold enough and promises to make more attractive gear and clothing to correct the problem.

Toyota — Toyota announced a recall of 2.9 million vehicles in the latest such move related to defective Takata airbag inflators. This particular recall does not involve any vehicles sold In the United States.

ConocoPhillips — ConocoPhillips struck a deal to sell Canadian oil sands and natural gas assets to Canada's Cenovus Energy for $13.3 billion. Cenovus is already a partner of the US-based energy giant in the Surmont oil sands project.

Boston Scientific — The medical device company struck a deal to buy Switzerland-based Symetis, a privately held maker of heart valves, for $435 million in cash.

VF Corp. — In a release ahead of its investor meeting, the apparel maker predicts earnings will grow at an annual rate of 10 percent to 12 percent through 2021, and that it will return $8 billion to shareholders during that time.

General Electric — GE and consortium partners are the sole bidders for a Nigerian railway project worth about $2 billion. The project involves building two rail lines connecting northern cities in Nigeria to others in the south.

Synovus Financial — The Georgia-based bank is in talks to buy the financial arm of sporting goods retailer Cabela's, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Such a move would help save a planned $4.5 billion buyout of Cabela's by Bass Pro Shops. Capital One Financial had originally agreed to buy the financial unit, but later said regulatory approval would be a problem because of investigations into its anti-money laundering measures.

Chipotle Mexican Grill — Chipotle won its bid to undo a class action suit by management trainees in six states. The managers had claimed that the restaurant chain unlawfully denied them overtime pay, but a judge said they were unable to show that they were eligible for such pay.

Legg Mason — The investment firm is cutting more than 30 workers — about three percent of its corporate staff — because of what it calls "disruption" in the money management industry.

Volkswagen — Volkswagen said the Environmental Protection Agency has approved the sale of up to 67,000 diesel vehicles that have been modified to meet emissions standards. The vehicles in question are from the 2015 model year, whose sales were halted following the automaker's scandal involving diesel emissions software.

Bank of America — The bank's Merrill Lynch unit is cutting its 10 divisions down to six, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC. The memo quotes Merrill Lynch Wealth Management chief Andy Sieg as saying the changes would help the unit operate more effectively.

Lockheed Martin — A sale of Lockheed's F-16 fighter jets to Bahrain will be approved by the Trump administration without the human rights conditions imposed by the State Department under the Obama administration. The deal involves the sale of 19 of those jets.

Goodyear Tire — Goodyear was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Goldman Sachs in a valuation call, with the stock up more than 17 percent so far this year.