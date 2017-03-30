    ×

    European markets expected to open higher as investors digest Brexit, ECB report

    European markets look set to open higher Thursday as investors come to terms with the official launch of Brexit proceedings and digest reports regarding the European Central Bank (ECB).

    The FTSE 100 is seen six points higher at 7,367; the German DAX is expected to open up by 22 points at 12,222; and the French CAC is set for a 10 point uplift at 5,072.

    Asian shares moved towards their highest point in two years while the dollar benefited overnight on a Reuters report that the European Central Bank is keen to reassure investors that its easy-money policy is far from ending.

    As Europe moves forward Thursday following the U.K.'s official declaration Wednesday to exit the EU, trade ministers will meet in Valletta, Malta, later to discuss negotiating guidelines for the remaining 27 member states, as well as other trade deals. Meanwhile, the British government is to release a White Paper outlining significant legislative guidelines for Brexit.

    Also on Thursday, France's independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is to present his "contract with the nation" agenda ahead of the first round of voting on April, 23. Elsewhere, world leaders, including Russia's Vladimir Putin, are set to meet at the International Arctic Forum to discuss the world's energy reserves.

