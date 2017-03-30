European markets expected to open higher as investors digest Brexit, ECB report

European markets look set to open higher Thursday as investors come to terms with the official launch of Brexit proceedings and digest reports regarding the European Central Bank (ECB).



The FTSE 100 is seen six points higher at 7,367; the German DAX is expected to open up by 22 points at 12,222; and the French CAC is set for a 10 point uplift at 5,072.

Asian shares moved towards their highest point in two years while the dollar benefited overnight on a Reuters report that the European Central Bank is keen to reassure investors that its easy-money policy is far from ending.