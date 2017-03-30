How to trade gridlock in Washington

The "Fast Money"traders discuss which stocks to play as the Trump Administration and Republicans struggle to make changes in Washington D.C.

Trader Guy Adami said he likes the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and AT&T. He said gridlock in the nation's capital creates a deflationary environment for the economy and bond yields will go down. Adami said he chose AT&T as a stock play because of its yield and its foresight with its acquisition of DirectTV.

Trader Brian Kelly said biotech and the healthcare were no play zones before the election because he was not sure what was going to happen in terms of policy and regulation. Yet, if the status quo remains among the gridlock he likes SPDR S&P Biotech ETF.

Trader David Seaburg said he likes PulteGroup because the housing sector is recovering and has more room to grow.

Technology is where trader Pete Najarian is placing his bets because the area has performed without perceived gridlock and he believes will continue to perform with it. He said he likes names likes Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Western Digital and Seagate Technology.

Disclosures:

Pete owns calls AA, AAPL, ABX, BAC, BZH, C, CCL, CLF, DAL, ECA, ETE, FEYE, GE, GLD, HMY, INTC, KMI, MAR, MDLZ, MPEL, QVCA, RIG, UNP, WPT, WLL, VALE, XLF, XLNX, ZIOP. Pete is long AAP, AAPL, AMD, BABA, BAC, CL, DLTR, DIS, EBAY, EMR, GILD, GM, HAIN, HUM, IBM, INTC, JWN, K, KO,KORS, KMX, LUX, MAR, MDLZ, MOS, MSRT, MRK, RL, STX, TRN, UNP, V, PFE, WFT. Pete bought puts AFSI.

"Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Group, Inc. David Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore"

BK is long Bitcoin, FXI, HLF, SLV, TSLA, WMT, XBI.

Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

