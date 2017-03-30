Insurer Lloyd’s of London to set up post-Brexit subsidiary in the ‘heart’ of Europe

Lloyd's of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, has confirmed reports that it is to open an EU subsidiary office in Brussels that will be enable it to avoid any loss of business as the U.K. splits from the European Union.
The announcement comes less than 24 hours after British Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the two-year timeframe for the U.K.'s departure from the EU. Lloyd's Chairman John Nelson described the new Brussels hub as an "efficient and well-crafted solution" that will allow the firm to operate within the EU as soon as late 2018, when wider trade negotiations between the U.K. and the EU are expected to still be on-going.