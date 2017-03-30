Japan February core CPI rises 0.2% year-on-year

Japan'score consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.2 percent annual gain.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in February from a year ago.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.4 percent in March from a year earlier, versus a 0.2 percent annual fall seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.