This Microsoft app vastly improves Android

Microsoft failed its own attempt to sell smartphones, but it's not entirely out of the smartphone game.

In fact, a free app named "Arrow" from Microsoft, available for Android smartphones, is just one example of how Microsoft continues to operate in the mobile space. You might not have heard of it. Don't worry, you'll be an Arrow expert in just a few minutes.

Arrow is an Android launcher, or a totally custom skin that changes how you interact with and use some of Android's home screen and main functions. Arrow was first developed and launched a couple of years ago by Microsoft Garage, a small part of the company that builds and launches experimental new products. It recently received a major update that you might like more than your Android smartphone's default settings.

Let's take a look.