    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Severnaya Bay of Alexandra Land Island, a part of the Franz Josef Land Archipelago, March 29, 2017.
    Mikhail Metzel | TASS | Getty Images
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are down after Wednesday's mixed close. We get GDP data today and weekly jobless claims numbers.

    TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS

    -Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with President Donald Trump in Florida on April 6th and 7th. And Russian President Vladimir Putin sayshe's ready to meetwith President Trump at a possible summit in Finland.

    OIL/ENERGY

    -U.S. crude prices are a bit lower, but still holding at the $49 a barrel level. Gasoline prices rose to a national average of $2.30 a gallon.

