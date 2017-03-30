Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are down after Wednesday's mixed close. We get GDP data today and weekly jobless claims numbers.

TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS

-Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with President Donald Trump in Florida on April 6th and 7th. And Russian President Vladimir Putin sayshe's ready to meetwith President Trump at a possible summit in Finland.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are a bit lower, but still holding at the $49 a barrel level. Gasoline prices rose to a national average of $2.30 a gallon.