Putin dismisses accusations of aggressive behavior as 'idle talk,' points to US threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin is calling out U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis for "idle talk" after he accused Russia of "aggressive behavior."
Putin said Russia's military capabilities are merely defensive.
Russia's development of new technology and expansion of military bases are all at a local level, taking place on Russian soil, Putin told CNBC at the Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk, Russia.
However, he said Washington's continued military development, including in Alaska, is on a global scale.