Putin dismisses accusations of aggressive behavior as 'idle talk,' points to US threat

"They (the U.S.) develop their own (military), which we believe poses a certain threat to us," Putin said through an interpreter.

"Our moves are of a local nature and their moves are of (a) global nature.

"They've been developing their missile defense system there, building it up, and this system is one of the overarching concerns of global security today.

"It's not a defense system. No, it's part of the nuclear forces of theirs, installed in the periphery. It's not on the defensive, it helps minimize our response."

Putin dismissed comments of Russia's "aggressive behavior", made by Mattis shortly after joining office, as "ridiculous" and nonsensical.

"We have no intention of starting a war in the Arctic. We don't want to compete with the U.S. We all know that the U.S. spends more on defense than the rest of the world," Putin said.

He added, however, that he would consider working with the U.S. and combining defense efforts to fight international terrorism.