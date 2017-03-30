Protesters must respect the law or face the consequences, Russia President Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday protesters found to have broken Russian law must be held accountable for their actions.

In a CNBC interview at the International Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk, Russia, Putin was asked to respond to one of the largest outbreaks of anti-government demonstrations in years. Putin's political opponent, Alexei Navalny, was jailed for 15 days on Sunday for resisting police orders during the mass protest.

"Everybody should act in political processes within the framework of the law. All those who go outside this law should bear punishment in accordance with Russian law," Putin said via an interpreter in his first public response to the mass rallies.