Scotland's economic case for independence must be 'politically bomb-proof'

Scottish independence is not about sympathy but rather the grounds for its cessation from the U.K. should be based on "pure economic logic" with a "politically bomb-proof" plan to boot.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon defiantly declared her mandate for a second referendum was "beyond question" after she received formal backing by the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

However, the U.K. government has repeatedly blocked calls for a vote until after the Brexit process is complete with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May insistent that "now is not the time".

May officially pulled the Brexit trigger on Wednesday and, in doing so, kick-started the two-year countdown for Britain's departure from the European Union.

"If and when we get a chance to vote for independence then we need to make sure we put forward a technically accurate and politically bomb-proof plan," Stewart Hosie, economy spokesperson for Scotland's National Party (SNP), told CNBC in a phone interview.

"Even with our limited powers we are still growing strongly, since the last recession, our GDP (gross domestic product) has increased more strongly per head than the rest of the U.K. and so it's all the more reason to allow our finance minister more control," Hosie added.