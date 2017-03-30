Collectively, the investors on "Shark Tank" have been through their share of hard times en route to success. They've gained valuable perspective on what's important and how to get ahead.

Here are lessons from the sharks on how to succeed.

1. Set goals for yourself

You have to set a goal. If you don't know where you are going, you will never get there, says Daymond John, the so-called People's Shark. John started with $40 worth of fabric that he turned into hats, which ultimately became Fubu, his $6 billion urban streetwear brand.

When John identified his goal, he became focused on achieving it. He called his mom and said: "I want to make a uniform for this culture. They are rapping, they are singing, but who is going to dress them all? I am going to dress them all!"