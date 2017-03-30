This Silicon Valley billionaire got ahead by crashing meetings with the co-founders of Google

Meetings are loathed by many for sucking up valuable hours and preventing professionals from getting any "real" work done.

But one of Silicon Valley's top investors, billionaire Chris Sacca, says that if you are trying to learn as much as you can as quickly as you can, crash meeting after meeting after meeting.

"Go to all the meetings you can, even if you're not invited to them, and figure out how to be helpful," Sacca tells entrepreneur and author Tim Ferriss in Ferriss' new book, "Tools of Titans." "If people wonder why you're there, just start taking notes."