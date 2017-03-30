Smartphone innovation is far from dead -- in fact, we’re about to enter a renaissance

Smartphone innovation isn't dead. We're about to enter a new era of smartphones that may drastically change the industry the same way the original iPhone did in 2007.

It's fair to have assumed that smartphone innovation had plateaued. Over the past few years we've seen only small annual upgrades to our smartphones. Mobile payments finally became a thing thanks to Apple Pay. Fast charging is now possible thanks to Qualcomm. Curved screens hit the market because Samsung dared to try bending glass. While those were small iterations that, as a whole, paint a rather innovative picture, we're on the cusp of really huge smartphone innovations that'll change the industry as we know it.

Here are a few areas where they're about to blossom.