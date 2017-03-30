Spicer deflects questions on reports that White House helped Nunes get surveillance reports

The White House repeatedly deflected questions Thursday about whether any Trump administration officials gave the House Intelligence Committee chairman information that led him to say Trump transition members were caught up in standard foreign surveillance.

Two White House officials played a role in giving Republican Rep. Devin Nunes the intelligence reports that fueled his statement that Trump transition team members had information "incidentally" picked up, The New York Times reported. They are Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the senior director for intelligence at the National Security Council, and Michael Ellis, a lawyer who works on national security issues, the Times said, citing "several current American officials."

It potentially heightens the concerns about Nunes' ability to independently conduct the House panel's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. If the White House had a role in giving him the intelligence, which he then shared with Trump, it could create more doubts about his role in the probe, which includes looking into any possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

During his daily press briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer did not concede if the reporting is correct. Asked if he would tell reporters if the report was wrong, he said he was "not going to get into it."

Prompted another time about whether Nunes' information came from the White House, he said "I cannot get into who those individuals were."

A spokesman for Nunes told NBC News the congressman will not "confirm or deny speculation about his source's identity."