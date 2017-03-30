Steve Mnuchin received nearly $11 million in severance from CIT Group

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made around $11.2 million for his role as vice chairman of CIT Group in 2016, according to a ThursdaySecurities and Exchange Commission filing.

Muchin received severance pay of $10.9 million, plus $100,000 for unused vacation, and a $200,000 salary, according to the filing.

Mnuchin left his CIT job in March of 2016 and then resigned from CIT's board of director's, entirely, in December, once he was tapped for Treasury Secretary by then-President-elect Donald Trump.