The Dow and S&P 500 have two days to erase March losses

A federal judge in Hawaii has indefinitely extended a court order blocking enforcement of President Donald Trump's revised travel ban that would have restricted entry into the United States by travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries. (CNBC)



In interviews with 10 of the roughly three dozen House Freedom Caucus members, lawmakers said they were eager to put aside tensions over the health-care debacle and seek common ground on tax reform. (Reuters)

In the wake of last week's GOP health-care failure, House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not want the president to work with Democrats on new legislation for revamping Obamacare. (CBS News)



Following Gallup's dismal job approval survey for Trump, a new NBC News|SurveyMonkey Poll paints a similar picture, showing job approval for him at just 42 percent, with a disapproval majority.



Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the Trump administration will unveil its promised $1 trillion infrastructure plan later this year, but she did not offer details of funding for projects. (Reuters)



The Trump administration has informed Congress that it supports a $5 billion sale of 19 Lockheed Martin (LMT) F-16 aircraft and related equipment to Bahrain. The deal was held up last year under over human rights concerns. (Reuters)



The Trump administration is signaling to Congress it would seek mostly modest changes to NAFTA in negotiations with Mexico and Canada, a deal Trump called a "disaster" during the campaign. (WSJ)



In a shift, first daughter Ivanka Trump has decided to become an official government employee, joining husband Jared Kushner in serving as an unpaid advisor to her father in the White House. (NY Times)



Amid new boycott pressures, North Carolina Republican lawmakers have reached a deal to repeal the state's law prohibiting transgender people from using restrooms of their choice. (Reuters)

Bank of America's (BAC) Merrill Lynch unit is cutting its 10 divisions down to six, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC. The memo said the changes would help the unit operate more effectively.



Amazon (AMZN) is shutting down its unprofitable Quidsi division, operator of Diapers.com. Amazon bought it for more than $500 million in 2010. Quidsi was co-founded by Marc Lore who went on to also start Jet.com, which sold to Wal-Mart (WMT) last year for $3.3 billion. (WSJ)



Saudi Aramco has formally appointed JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and HSBC as international financial advisors for its initial public offering. The trio join Moelis and Evercore, which have been appointed independent financial advisers. (Reuters)

