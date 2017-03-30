Trump donors launch $1 million advertising campaign after Obamacare fail

A non-profit organization, Making America Great, has launched an advertising campaign to promote President Donald Trump's achievements in 10 states, attempting to gain support from Democratic senators.

A 30-second commercial, entitled 'Making America Great Together,' launched online this week, and has a $1 million TV ad budget behind it, as well as a $300,000 digital spend, according to a Bloomberg report.

Making America Great is aligned with Rebekah Mercer, daughter of Robert Mercer, whose Renaissance Technologies and affiliates donated around $34 million to Trump's election campaign.