    Trump donors launch $1 million advertising campaign after Obamacare fail

    A non-profit organization, Making America Great, has launched an advertising campaign to promote President Donald Trump's achievements in 10 states, attempting to gain support from Democratic senators.

    A 30-second commercial, entitled 'Making America Great Together,' launched online this week, and has a $1 million TV ad budget behind it, as well as a $300,000 digital spend, according to a Bloomberg report.

    Making America Great is aligned with Rebekah Mercer, daughter of Robert Mercer, whose Renaissance Technologies and affiliates donated around $34 million to Trump's election campaign.

    The campaign launches as Trump's approval ratings slip to a new low, reaching 35 percent on Tuesday according to a Gallup poll, while disapproval ratings reached 59 percent. President Barack Obama's lowest approval rating was 38 percent.

    The ad also comes days after the Republican Party failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

    The ad highlights what it says Trump has done since taking office in January, mentioning an increase in jobs, a reduction in Environmental Protection Agency regulations and his approval of the Keystone XL Pipeline, which will carry oil from Canadian oil sands to U.S. refiners.

    It includes the text: "Paid for by Making America Great. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee."

    MakingAmericaGreat.com did not respond to a request for a comment when contacted by CNBC.

