Trump targets individual Freedom Caucus members in Obamacare tweetstorm

President Donald Trump finished his Thursday how he started it — calling out some House Republicans on Twitter.
After threatening backlash for members of the hardline conservative House Freedom Caucus in the morning, he prodded specific members of the group to get behind his agenda more than eight hours later. The caucus helped to defeat the GOP Obamacare replacement bill last week.
On Thursday evening, Trump tagged Republican congressmen Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Raul Labrador of Idaho, contending that if they would "get on board we would have both great health care, massive tax cuts and reform."
If @ RepMarkMeadows, @ Jim_Jordanand @ Raul_Labradorwould get on board we would have both great healthcare and massive tax cuts & reform.
Where are @ RepMarkMeadows, @ Jim_Jordanand @ Raul_Labrador?# RepealANDReplace# Obamacare
Meadows is the chairman of the Freedom Caucus, but it wasn't immediately clear why Trump also singled out Jordan and Labrador.
In his earlier tweet, Trump threatened to "fight" GOP representatives who did not get behind his agenda, as well as Democrats, during midterm congressional elections next year.