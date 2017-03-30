    ×

    US stocks open flat after key economic data; oil, Fed speakers in focus

    U.S. equities kicked off Thursday trading largely unchanged as investors digested some economic data and kept an eye on oil prices.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose just 5 points after the open, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 hovered around the flatline, with energy outperforming and utilities lagging. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.1 percent.

    "We're in the last two days of the quarter and most of the end-of-quarter window dressing has probably taken place already," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "I think the market is going to stay range-bound until the new quarter starts."

    Friday marks the last day of the first quarter. Entering Thursday's session, the Nasdaq composite had gained 9.56 percent, while the S&P and Dow had risen 5.46 percent and 4.54 percent, respectively.

    In economic news, the U.S. economy grew at a rate of 2.1 percent in the final quarter of last year, more than was expected. Other data released Thursday included weekly jobless claims, which fell by 3,000 to 258,000.

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    "Bottom line, this is old news as we are two days away from finishing Q1 but at least we see from what base we are moving from," Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, said in a note referring to the economic growth data.

    That said, U.S. Treasurys gave up slight gains following the data's release, with the benchmark 10-year note yield falling to 2.394 percent. Yields have pulled back from their 2017 highs since the Federal Reserve raised interest rates earlier this month, but maintained their outlook mostly unchanged.

    San Francisco Fed President John Williams is slated to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET, while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET. New York Fed President William Dudley is due to speak at 4:30 p.m. ET.

    Elsewhere, crude prices rose 0.79 percent to $49.90 per barrel, building on Wednesday's gains after better-than-expected inventories data.

    "Although the relatively bullish US crude inventories data and supply disruptions in Libya have provided oil markets a welcome boost, the gains may be limited as investors mull over the effectiveness of OPEC's supply cuts," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

    On tap this week:

    Thursday

    9:45 a.m. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester
    11:00 a.m. Dallas Fed's Kaplan
    11:15 a.m. San Francisco Fed's Williams
    4:30 p.m. New York Fed President William Dudley

    Friday

    8:30 a.m. Personal income
    8:30 a.m. Consumer spending
    8:30 a.m. Core PCE prices
    9:45 a.m. Chicago PMI
    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment
    10:00 a.m. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari
    10:30 a.m. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard

