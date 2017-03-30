US stocks open flat after key economic data; oil, Fed speakers in focus

U.S. equities kicked off Thursday trading largely unchanged as investors digested some economic data and kept an eye on oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose just 5 points after the open, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 hovered around the flatline, with energy outperforming and utilities lagging. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.1 percent.

"We're in the last two days of the quarter and most of the end-of-quarter window dressing has probably taken place already," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "I think the market is going to stay range-bound until the new quarter starts."

Friday marks the last day of the first quarter. Entering Thursday's session, the Nasdaq composite had gained 9.56 percent, while the S&P and Dow had risen 5.46 percent and 4.54 percent, respectively.

In economic news, the U.S. economy grew at a rate of 2.1 percent in the final quarter of last year, more than was expected. Other data released Thursday included weekly jobless claims, which fell by 3,000 to 258,000.

