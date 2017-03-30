[The stream is slated to start at 06:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

CNBC's Geoff Cutmore chairs a panel at the International Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Icelandic President Gudni Johannesson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

Billed as the "Arctic: Territory of Dialogue" International Arctic Forum, it was first established in 2010 and is used as a major platform for the expert and political communities to hold discussions on the pressing issues in the Arctic region. The forum's central theme is "People and the Arctic".





At the same event, CNBC also spoke to Alexander Novak, Russian energy minister, and Gudlaugur Thór Thórdarson, Icelandic foreign minister.