Watch: Senate Intelligence Committee holds hearing on alleged Russian influence tactics

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



The Senate Intelligence Committee holds a hearing Thursday on alleged Russian tactics designed to influence elections, part of its ongoing probe into the extent of Moscow's involvement in the 2016 U.S. election.

The hearing comes just after Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly denied the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that he ordered a campaign to affect the presidential election.

The bipartisan leaders of the Senate panel said Wednesday they cannot yet conclude whether President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russia, adding that their teams are "within weeks" of finishing reviewing thousands of documents related to alleged Russian meddling.

In a news conference, Republican Chairman Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina and Democratic Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia aimed to show their probe as a measured, bipartisan effort amid recent turmoil on the House intelligence panel. The senators said they wanted to finish the investigation in a "timely" fashion but stressed they did not want to rush it, steering clear of reaching conclusions about possible ties between Trump associates and Russia.

Read more: Senate Intelligence chair: 'We would be crazy' to draw a conclusion about Trump-Russia collusion now