'We must fight them': Trump threatens Freedom Caucus and Democrats

President Donald Trump fired another warning shot at members of his own party on Thursday morning.

In a tweet, the president contended that the hardline conservative House Freedom Caucus — which helped to defeat the GOP Obamacare replacement bill last week — will "hurt" the Republican agenda "if they don't get on the team." He appeared to threaten electoral backlash, saying "we must fight them" and Democrats in 2018, when the next congressional midterm elections are held.

The White House told NBC News the tweet speaks for itself and did not clarify whether Trump was suggesting he would support primary challengers to Freedom Caucus members if they do not back his agenda.

Trump's broadside comes at a fragile time for Republicans, who failed to follow through on a key campaign promise last week despite holding both chambers of Congress and the White House. House GOP leaders failed to gather support from Freedom Caucus members, as well as some key moderate Republicans.

They now face a possible challenge in trying to unify behind a tax reform plan, their next legislative priority, and another possible attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

In the days since the health-care bill's defeat, Trump signaled that he wanted to work with Democrats and holdout members of his party on new legislation that could pass Congress. It is unclear so far if Trump's threats will make Freedom Caucus members more or less likely to fall in line with party leaders.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky hit back at Trump in a tweet, highlighting that the health-care plan only had 17 percent support in a Quinnipiac poll.

Trump faces a historically low approval rating for this point in his presidency, and some Democrats see an opportunity to gain congressional seats in 2018 amid backlash to the president.