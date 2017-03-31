2 science-backed things Bill Gates does to unwind

It could also boost creativity
A study by researchers at University of California, Santa Barbara, found that doing mindless tasks allows the brain to wander and engage in creative problem-solving.
For instance, people who first completed a "boring" task, in this case copying numbers from a phone directory, were able to think more creatively afterward, according to a study by the University of Central Lancashire. The uninspiring task of washing the dishes could lead to similar effects.
2. Gates makes time to read
Another key part of every evening for Gates is the one hour he spends reading, which he does even if it's late.
"It's part of falling asleep," Gates once told The Seattle Times.
He consumes about 50 books each year; that's 10 times more than the typical American, who reads four, according to Pew Research.
Reading before bed has been linked to multiple benefits.