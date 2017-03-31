2 science-backed things Bill Gates does to unwind

1. He does the dishes

Though he's a billionaire, Gates makes time to wash his family's dirty plates and cups almost every night. In a Reddit Ask Me Anything in 2014, the billionaire said that he finds the chore enjoyable.

Gates' penchant for doing the dishes isn't just a funny quirk or an example of men "leaning in" to household chores often assumed by women. Science suggests he might be on to something.

Doing the dishes has been linked to reduced stress

A Florida State University study found that students who were primed to be mindful while washing dishes (i.e. focused on breathing and the touch, smell and feel of the task) saw a decrease in stress levels and a boost in inspiration.

Concentrating on the feeling of the warm water or the smell of the soap stimulated the brain and promoted relaxation.