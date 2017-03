Not participating in savings plans is throwing a wrench into many workers' retirements. Twenty-six 26 percent of workers over 55 said they do not participate in a 401(k), IRA or other retirement savings plan. CareerBuilder in February and March polled over 3,200 full-time employees, including 500 over age 60.

Another problem is uncertainty over how much retirement income is necessary. One-third of workers over 60 said they just weren't sure how much money they'll need to save, the report said.

(In a separate survey of retirement readiness from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, a whopping 81 percent of Americans said they don't know how much money they'll need to fund their retirement years.)