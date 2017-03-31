5 ways to play foreign markets

America first, but not when it comes to global stocks 2 Hours Ago | 06:32

Gains in global markets have attracted the "Fast Money" traders as the move higher in U.S. stocks pales in comparison.

Trader Tim Seymour said he likes the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) and SPDR Euro STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ) because they have outperformed the S&P 500 index since the beginning of the year. He said the euro is strengthening and will help a rally in European markets. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is up over 5 percent year to date, while EEM is up over 12 percent year to date and the FEZ is up almost 9 percent year to date.

Trader Karen Finerman said she is expecting a lot of upside from global markets and the revival is early. She said the move higher with commodities such as copper and led supports her fervor for the global play as they push those economies forward. She likes EEM, iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (EWW) and WisdomTree India Earnings ETF (EPI).

Trader Guy Adami said he likes the Deutsche Borse DAX Indexbecause it has gained back major losses from 2015 and 2016 and has more room to run. The DAX is up over 7 percent year to date.

Trader Steve Grasso said he made a move into EEM right after the election. He said if the Trumpadministration continues to struggle to push its policies, emerging markets will continue to climb higher and he's staying put.

