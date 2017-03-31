Here are some April Fools' pranks tech companies are pulling online

If you don't need to get to your destination in a hurry, Google Maps added a Ms. Pac-Man mode to further distract you from your task at hand. To play, open your Google Maps app and click on the pink Ms. Pac-Man icon on the right side of the screen. The idea is recycled from 2015's Pac-Man integration, but hey, if it isn't broke, then don't fix it.

Chegg

Education technology company has released a new energy drink called "Chugg." Powered by "a crap ton of caffeine" and "ground up unicorn horns," alleged testimonials claim you can down this drink, not sleep for 72 hours and write an entire thesis.

Honda

Ok, Honda isn't a tech company, but this is pretty good. Instead of your standard honk, "Honda Horn Emojis" will play a themed tune appropriately tied to a illustrated expression button on your steering wheel.