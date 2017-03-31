    ×

    Tech

    Here are some April Fools' pranks tech companies are pulling online

    It's that time of year again: Some tech companies are presenting their wackiest fake ideas to trick you into thinking those crazy products are actually coming to market.

    Here's a roundup of notable April Fools' tech pranks this year. Don't get your hopes set you'll be able to take home one of these outlandish products.

    Google

    Google Gnome helps make your connected yard dreams a reality.

    Smart homes? Google is doubling down on smart gnomes. The Google Gnome device will give homeowners the "connected yard" of their dreams. Just walk outside and speak your command, and Google's army of helper gnomes will come to the rescue. You can find the device in the Google Store or the Made by Google site.

    Google Maps

    Ms. Pac-Man doesn't need help from Google Maps with directions.

    If you don't need to get to your destination in a hurry, Google Maps added a Ms. Pac-Man mode to further distract you from your task at hand. To play, open your Google Maps app and click on the pink Ms. Pac-Man icon on the right side of the screen. The idea is recycled from 2015's Pac-Man integration, but hey, if it isn't broke, then don't fix it.

    Chegg

    Education technology company has released a new energy drink called "Chugg." Powered by "a crap ton of caffeine" and "ground up unicorn horns," alleged testimonials claim you can down this drink, not sleep for 72 hours and write an entire thesis.

    Honda

    Ok, Honda isn't a tech company, but this is pretty good. Instead of your standard honk, "Honda Horn Emojis" will play a themed tune appropriately tied to a illustrated expression button on your steering wheel.

    Hulu

    Don't have time to watch your favorite show? Hulu's Hu abbreviates not only its name, but shortens episodes into eight seconds (or slightly more) to capture your fleeting attention.

    Prysm

    The next evolution in telecommuting is Prysm Avatar. Send your drone to work, and it will project a life-sized hologram of you in your office.

    Note: CNBC parent company NBCUniversal is an investor in Hulu.

