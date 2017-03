Personal income, consumer spending, and core PCE prices are all due at 8:30 a.m. ET, while Chicago PMI is set to come out at 9:45 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is slated to be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $52.67 a barrel on Friday morning, down 0.55 percent, while U.S. crude was around $50.16 a barrel, down 0.38 percent.